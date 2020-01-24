FIRSTGROUP PLC - Directorate Change

FIRSTGROUP PLC

Directorate changes

FirstGroup plc ('FirstGroup' or the 'Group'), a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America, today announces that Sally Cabrini has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Sally also succeeds Imelda Walsh as Chair of the Remuneration Committee today. As announced on 30 July 2019, Imelda informed the Company of her intention to retire and agreed to continue to serve on the Board until March 2020 at the latest. Following Sally's appointment, Imelda will step down from the Board on 14 February after a handover period.

Sally Cabrini is a Non-Executive Director at Lookers plc and Appreciate Group plc, where she also chairs the Remuneration Committees and is a member of the Audit and Risk Committees. She was Director of Transformation, IT and People at Interserve Group until recently. Prior to this Sally was a senior executive at FTSE 100 constituent United Utilities plc for nine years, including four years as Business Services Director with responsibility for information technology and human resources. Sally is a graduate of Anglia Ruskin University and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, Sally has the requisite experience to serve as chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Commenting on today's announcement, FirstGroup Chairman David Martin said:

"I am delighted to welcome Sally to the Board of FirstGroup. She brings strong and relevant experience not only as a Board member and Remuneration Committee Chair, but also as an executive with responsibility in human resources, transformation and IT.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to reiterate our appreciation to Imelda for the loyalty, commitment and diligence of her service over the last six years."

Other disclosures

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There are no other details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Provision 32 of the UK Corporate Governance Code stipulates that before appointment as chair of the remuneration committee, the appointee should have served on a remuneration committee for at least 12 months.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

