Isodiol International Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2020 / Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTCQB:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6B.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"),

To All Shareholders:

To describe FY2020 as a dynamic year is an understatement. The company achieved strong revenue growth during the year, only to have this positive momentum halted during the last several months by a few small, however significant impacts of supply and demand. With the ever-evolving hemp CBD market coupled with the passing of the 2018 farm bill, which enables farmers to grow hemp for CBD-oil cultivation, afforded many newcomers the ability to enter the space. Unfortunately, this increased competition had an adverse effect on the bulk ingredient pricing model, resulting in record low margins across the industry and ultimately forcing a pivot in our sales strategies and operations to focus on branded finished products. Isodiol, will continue as a recognized leader in the bulk ingredient supply chain, while rebalancing efforts to gain market share as a finished product innovator across all of our brands. This pivot enables us to properly focus our attention on the foundation in which Isodiol was originally established, to be the leader in Sales, Marketing, and Distribution of finished goods across the industry.

The many growing pains that Isodiol has experienced over the last year is to be expected when quickly rising to the top of a continuously maturing market. Our initiative to reduce expenses through streamlining operations, as well as realigning our efforts to focus on the changing landscape of the industry, will position Isodiol for stabilization through long term revenue growth. Furthermore, I recognize that the divesture of certain subsidiaries and how these were managed has had a negative impact on shareholder confidence, while at the same time, I am confident that the knowledge gained, and lessons learned will continue to be leveraged in reshaping the company.

With that said, Isodiol will continue to expand into new markets and product offerings to increase customer acquisition and retention across our integrated platform solely focused on providing the highest quality products in full transparency with a consistent and seamless customer experience. In addition, we will continue to expand our retail footprint with partnership like Vitamin Shoppe and Holland & Barrett and other distribution channels to drive brand awareness and value to our own in-house signature brands such as Iso-Sport™, Pot-O-Coffee™ and Pawceuticals™.

For our international brands, both Purodiol™ and Isodiolex™ continue to outpace the market driven by significant increases in patient demand in Brazil and other Latin American emerging markets. In addition, Brazil is making significant progress on import regulations and soon Isodiol will have access to the benefits of an open border. Through our partnerships in Latin America and abroad, we will continue to focus our efforts on product education and brand awareness as key strategies for Isodiol's international expansion.

In conclusion, as our strategy and direction continue to evolve it is important to understand what our vision is for the company. Our number one priority is to create shareholder value by putting our resources to work in an efficient manner while continuously focusing on meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers. Additionally, at Isodiol our decisions are heavily skewed toward long term growth rather than quarter to quarter results. As a result, there may be short term bumps along the way, but we remain confident that we can continue to achieve attractive returns for those investors who wish to join us for the long term. We are grateful for the continued loyalty to our brands, for our customers and to our employees for their steadfast efforts in growing these opportunities into material contributions for the future growth of our company. We will do our utmost to realize that potential in the New Year and beyond.

Sincerely,

Andrew S. Alvis

President, Isodiol International

Follow Our Corporate Updates On Facebook at www.facebook.com/IsodiolInternationalInc/, on Twitter @Isodiolintlinc, and on Instagram @isodiol.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Ir@isodiol.com

604-409-4409

MEDIA CONTACT:

media@isodiol.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, proposed arrangement with creditors, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: Isodiol International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574042/Isodiol-International-Inc-Provides-Shareholder-Update