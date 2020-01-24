The "Maximising Your Leadership Potential" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Masterclass challenges delegates to self-reflect in order to inspire. Delegates examine what success in business looks like and how they can help deliver that success as a leader.
This Masterclass covers: Winning business models; Exploring your leadership style; Creating a powerful narrative; and Managing your stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Developing a winning business model
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Exploring your leadership style
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Creating a powerful narrative
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Managing your network and stakeholders
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
Speakers
- Vik Kumar Facilitator, Coach and Business Psychologist
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17059t
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005281/en/
