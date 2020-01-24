The "Maximising Your Leadership Potential" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Masterclass challenges delegates to self-reflect in order to inspire. Delegates examine what success in business looks like and how they can help deliver that success as a leader.

This Masterclass covers: Winning business models; Exploring your leadership style; Creating a powerful narrative; and Managing your stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Developing a winning business model

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Exploring your leadership style

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Creating a powerful narrative

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Managing your network and stakeholders

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

Speakers

Vik Kumar Facilitator, Coach and Business Psychologist

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17059t

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005281/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900