Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHR5 ISIN: CA0775611084 Ticker-Symbol: 4B9 
Tradegate
24.01.20
14:05 Uhr
0,026 Euro
+0,007
+36,84 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BELEAVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELEAVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,015
0,023
15:40
0,014
0,022
15:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BELEAVE
BELEAVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BELEAVE INC0,026+36,84 %