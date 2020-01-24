Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2020) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Shaxon Enterprises Ltd. ("Shaxon" or the "Consultant"), with respect to Shaxon providing consulting services to the Company, effective February 1, 2020.

As part of the agreement, Don Shaxon, Chief Executive Officer of Shaxon Enterprises, will be a special advisor to the Company's Board of Directors and provide advice regarding Beleave's operations, business development, business opportunities, raising capital, management strategies, and corporate communications.

"The legal cannabis industry will forever be changing and evolving. While the industry is still in its infancy, these frequent regulation changes and market fluctuations present new opportunities that weren't previously available," said Shaxon. "With the Canadian rollout of Cannabis 2.0, Beleave has become one of very few licensed producers currently positioned to take full advantage of this budding market."

In addition, Shaxon Enterprises team members, Jason Springett, Corporate Development Manager, and Mike McMillan, Business Development and Strategic Alliance Manager will assist in the growth and development of an innovative future for Beleave.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Beleave team," said McMillan. "I'm equally excited to be able to work with a company that possesses such incredible potential."

About Beleave Inc.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2020. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Keagan

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352

Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

