The "Managing the Legal Department Smarter Law Workshop" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Trevor Faure will be guiding delegates in this two-directional, practical and bespoke workshop that will focus on transforming busy lawyers into busy leaders using a solutions-oriented process.
Each delegate is guided to develop an individual action plan for immediate implementation, using the Smarter Law methodology.
Course Time: 08:45 16:45
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Drawing out challenges
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Applying a solutions-focused methodology
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Applying a solutions-focused methodology
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Developing Individual Action Plans
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
Speakers
- Trevor Faure GGCA President, CEO smarter Law Solutions, ex-GC of EY, Tyco and Dell
