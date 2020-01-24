The debt-saddled developer now has to hope its latest, $230 million state bail-out goes ahead before summer or it will be left $260 million in hock to its Beijing-owned main shareholder.The holders of US$242 million worth of 8.25% senior notes issued by Chinese solar developer Panda Green who refused to accept a refinancing offer have received a Chinese new year gift from the company. The heavily-indebted developer confirmed this afternoon it had settled the notes, which were due to mature tomorrow, after Chinese state-owned major shareholder China Merchants Group Ltd signed up to US$260 million ...

