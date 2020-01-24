IPSX (-) IPSX: IPSX Rules for Wholesale Issuers published 24-Jan-2020 / 14:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Market Notice Date: 24 January 2020 Notice Number: IPSX2020/01 To: IPSX Wholesale Issuers and their advisors IPSX Rules for Wholesale Issuers published IPSX is today publishing the IPSX Rules for Wholesale Issuers, which update a version published earlier this month to include a more comprehensive set of prescribed ongoing obligations. The Rules can be found at: https://www.ipsx.com/media/uploads/documents/IPSX_Rules_for_Wholesale_Issuer s_FINAL_20200124.pdf [1] Contact information: Lisa Walker Head of Market Regulation regulation@ipsx.com This IPSX Market Notice will be available on the website at http://www.ipsx.com/market-notices [2] Calls to IPSX may be recorded to enable IPSX to carry out its regulatory responsibilities Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - Sequence No.: 42675 EQS News ID: 960997 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5705d42ed1f1828d3ad24106d34486a9&application_id=960997&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a4a921b7dbe045468ddf5df2dd39723&application_id=960997&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

