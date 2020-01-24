The "Marketing Sales Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

About this Training Masterclass

This masterclass helps attendees to ask the right questions about marketing. It covers the main aspects of marketing practice, with an emphasis on relating specific marketing language, tools, and approaches to business strategy.

This practical masterclass helps managers to get a good grasp of Marketing Sales and is delivered by an expert in the field.

Course Time: 08:45 16:45

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Breakfast

09:00 1st Part, Brand, segmentation, and marketing mix

10:45 Tea Break

11:00 2nd Part, Marketing, differentiation, and the sales cycle.

12:30 Finish

Speakers

Martin Thomas Former Head of Strategy, Beta and NED Commonwealth Games

