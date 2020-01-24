Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2020) - Fundata Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the Fundata FundGrade A+ Award for 2019. Awards were presented to 53 companies representing a total of 351 Canadian investment funds at Fundata's annual "Evening of Excellence" held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto.

The FundGrade A + Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year. The FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating based on up to 10 years of history.

Receiving the A+ Award for 2019 were 178 mutual funds, 53 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), 117 segregated funds, and 3 Responsible Investing funds. Canadian mutual funds and ETFs have over $1.8 trillion combined in assets under management, while Fundata tracks over 41,000 investment funds. "With over 30 years of service to the fund industry, we've built our reputation on the collection, analysis, and dissemination of reliable investment fund data on each and every one of these investment fund products that we track," said Janny Vincent, President and CEO of Fundata Canada Inc. Ms. Vincent added that Award winners join a small and highly prestigious group. "The A+ Award-winning funds once again join a very elite group as just over 6% of eligible mutual funds and 7% of eligible ETFs win the award," she said.

The FundGrade A+ Rating uses a score-based calculation to arrive at a grade-point average that ranks investment funds to determine the annual "best-of-the-best" ratings. The top-performing funds with a responsible investing mandate were honoured separately, with a winner from each of the Equity, Balanced, and Fixed Income categories.

The investment fund industry is a crucial component of Canadians' net worth accounting for nearly 40% of Canadians' financial wealth. And the ETF industry continues to grow, reaching a new high of $204 billion in assets under management at the end of 2019.

Investors can now choose from 746 ETFs in the Canadian marketplace with 116 new funds debuting in 2019 as Canada's ETF providers continue to innovate, providing diversified access to broad market indices as well as to new sectors, such as cannabis and blockchain technology.

"We take pride in the fact that the FundGrade A+ Award has been embraced by our industry as a truly independent and objective benchmark, and an acknowledgement of superior fund performance," said Ms. Vincent.

For more information and a complete list of the funds receiving the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating for the calendar year 2019, please visit www.fundgradeawards.com.

