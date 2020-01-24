European Assets Trust (EAT) aims to generate long-term capital growth through investing in quoted small- to medium-sized companies in Europe, excluding the UK. Over the past 10 years, EAT's NAV total return (TR) has generated an annualised return of 12.9%. The board has a high payout policy and a 17.2% increase in the declared FY20 dividend results in a forward yield of 6.6%. Previously dual-listed in Amsterdam and London, EAT completed its legal migration to the UK in March 2019. The board believes a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and becoming a constituent of the FTSE SmallCap and FTSE All-Share indices could broaden EAT's appeal and help close the trust's NAV discount over time.

