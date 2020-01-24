OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro EGM Approves Dividend Payment 24-Jan-2020 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 24 January 2020 PhosAgro EGM Approves Dividend Payment Moscow - Shareholders of PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) today approved the payment of dividends in the amount of RUB 6.216 billion, or RUB 48 per share (RUB 16 per global depositary receipt), from the Company's undistributed net profit as of 31 December 2018. The dividend record date has been set as 4 February 2020. "The successful completion of a multi-year, large-scale investment programme has expanded PhosAgro's ability to generate free cash flow," said PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev, commenting on the EGM decision from the World Economic Forum in Davos. "This has enabled the Company to finance new investment projects and social responsibility programmes that are planned as part of PhosAgro's strategy to 2025, while at the same time ensuring stable dividend payments to our shareholders." About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com [1]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: DIV TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 42679 EQS News ID: 961015 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f5b4bfefe8d147461e27463b8e4e900&application_id=961015&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

