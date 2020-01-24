UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 24
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8062
|GG00BXDZMK63
|30th November 2019
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2019 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2019 month end at 80.62 pence per share.
The increase of 0.26 pence is primarily driven by the running income from the underlying investments along with the ongoing pull to par effect from the Oat Hill transaction.
Meanwhile, the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations, and new originations continue at encouraging levels on both the forward flow arrangements with TML and Keystone.
More details will be available in the fund's next factsheet which is to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:24 January 2020