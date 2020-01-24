Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.01.2020 | 17:10
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 24

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8062 GG00BXDZMK6330th November 2019

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2019 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2019 month end at 80.62 pence per share.

The increase of 0.26 pence is primarily driven by the running income from the underlying investments along with the ongoing pull to par effect from the Oat Hill transaction.

Meanwhile, the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations, and new originations continue at encouraging levels on both the forward flow arrangements with TML and Keystone.

More details will be available in the fund's next factsheet which is to be published shortly.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:24 January 2020

