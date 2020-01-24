OL GROUPE: TINO KADEWERE SIGNS WITH OL UNTIL 2024

Lyon, January 24, 2020



Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the transfer of striker Tino Kadewere, from Havre AC (Le Havre) for €12 million plus up to €2 million in incentives and 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean international with eight caps to his name has signed a 4.5-year contract with OL, i.e. until 30 June 2024, but will remain on loan to Le Havre until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Kadewere joined Le Havre in the summer of 2018 from Djurgarden, the club with which he won the Swedish Cup. He has played 46 matches in Ligue 2 and scored 24 goals, including 18 in the first half of the current season. Voted best young player in Ligue 2 in 2019 by the magazine France Football, Kadewere currently tops the list of goal scorers and won the best player of the month award last August.

Following the arrival of Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi from Villareal, Olympique Lyonnais confirms its ambition for the future by signing another high-potential player.

Florian Maurice, head of recruiting, said: "We have been following Tino for a while now. He has had an exceptional first half with Le Havre AC. He is a centre-forward with a strong goal-scoring propensity and who contributes greatly to the team. He can also play behind the centre-forward or in a two-forward formation and has a very positive attitude to boot."

Career:

2015-18: Djurgarden IF (60 matches / 18 goals)

2018 - January 2020: Le Havre AC (46 matches / 24 goals)





