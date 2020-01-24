The "Diabetes Market Analysis, Size, Trends Europe 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the European market for diabetes monitoring, treatment and drug delivery includes blood glucose meters, blood glucose test strips, lancets, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), flash glucose monitoring (FGM), insulin, insulin pen needles, insulin syringes and insulin pumps.

In 2018, the fastest-growing segment in the diabetes care market was the FGM market, which increased significantly in value. Abbott received CE Mark approval for FreeStyle Libre in September 2014 and for FreeStyle 2 in October 2018. The company also launched FGM in the U.S. market in late 2017 and has expanded to numerous international markets.

In the pipeline, Abbott is seeking to launch an update to its FGM platform, extending usage life and implanting other features, such as integration with insulin pumps. FGM is described as a hybrid between blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), because it measures interstitial fluid glucose levels through a sensor, but patients must perform manual scans by placing a device up to the sensor to view a reading.

FGM also eliminates the need for fingersticking, which is a common patient complaint about other glucose monitoring devices. The product was met with outstanding demand when it was first launched, resulting in product shortages in early 2015. Production capability issues have since then been resolved and unit sales have resumed at a growing rate. It is expected that growth will decelerate once a sizable installed base has been established in the European market.

