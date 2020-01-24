SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH announces change to the Board of Directors

THIS COMMUNICATION OR THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN ARE NOT BEING ISSUED AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN AND DO NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN SUCH COUNTRIES.

Lucerne, January 24, 2020 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, a global leader in special long steel, informs that Dr Oliver Thum has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG with immediate effect.

Dr Oliver Thum was first elected to the Board of Directors on September 26, 2013 and has been a member of the Board of Directors without interruption since then. From his election until its dissolution at the end of 2015, Dr Oliver Thum was a member of the Strategy Committee and a member of the Audit Committee from December 9, 2016 until the Annual General Meeting 2019.

A possible successor for the vacant seat on the Board of Directors will be proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2020.

- END -

For further information:

Dr Ulrich Steiner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & CSR

Telephone +41 (0)41 581 4120

u.steiner@schmolz-bickenbach.com

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

About SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

The SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With more than 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.

Disclaimer

This communication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a and/or article 752 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG. The securities have already been sold.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. The offering of the securities will only be made outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S").

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.