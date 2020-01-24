Oncopeptides will Host a Webcast on Monday, January 27th at 11.00 (CET)

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announces today that it will host a webcast at 11am (CET) on Monday, January 27th 2020 where CEO Jakob Lindberg will present and explain melflufen's mechanism of action.

Conference call for investors, analysts and the media, Monday, January 27th 2020, at 11 (CET).

Phone numbers for participants from:

Sweden: +46-8-505-58-352

Europe: +44-3333-009-262

USA: +1-833-526-8347

The conference call will also be streamed on the corporate website www.oncopeptides.com and via the link below.

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2020-01-27-oncopeptides-press-conference

The presentation will be available at:

www.oncopeptides.com / Investor Relations / Presentations / Presentation webcast melflufen mechanism-of-action/

For more information, please contact:

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

This information was submitted for publication at 18.30 CET January 24, 2020.

About melflufen

Melflufen is a novel peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers a cytotoxic payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is rapidly taken up by myeloma cells due to its high lipophilicity and is immediately cleaved by peptidases to deliver an entrapped hydrophilic alkylator payload. Peptidases play a key role in protein homeostasis and feature in cellular processes such as cell-cycle progression and programmed cell death. In vitro, melflufen is 50-fold more potent in myeloma cells than the alkylator payload itself due to the increased intracellular alkylator concentration. Melflufen displays cytotoxic activity against myeloma cell lines resistant to other treatments, including alkylators, and has also demonstrated inhibition of DNA repair induction and angiogenesis in preclinical studies.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers a cytotoxic payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-will-host-a-webcast-on-monday--january-27-th--at-11-00--cet-,c3016794

The following files are available for download: