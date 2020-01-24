Technavio has been monitoring the licensed sports merchandise market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.46 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Growing awareness about fitness activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices might hamper market growth.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Product
- Apparel and Footwear
- Accessories and Gifts
- Toys and Games
- Others
End-Users
- Men
- Women
- Children
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our licensed sports merchandise market report covers the following areas:
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market size
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market trends
- Licensed Sports Merchandise Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing popularity of athleisure as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next few years.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the licensed sports merchandise market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Co., DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PRADA Spa, PUMA SE and Under Armour Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the licensed sports merchandise market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist licensed sports merchandise market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the licensed sports merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the licensed sports merchandise market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of licensed sports merchandise market vendors
