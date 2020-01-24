Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2020) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") has elected to terminate the option agreements on the Jackpot and Old Timer properties in southern British Columbia.

Margaux entered into an option agreement with a third party in 2016 giving the Company the exclusive option to acquire the Jackpot Property by making payments to the third party of an aggregate $340,000 cash and aggregate issuance of 500,000 shares, paid in several installments over 6 years.

Margaux entered into an option agreement with a third party in 2019 giving the Company the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Old Timer Property by making payments to the third party of an aggregate $50,000 cash and 500,000 shares, paid in several installments over a 4-year period.

The remaining payments on the Jackpot and Old Timer properties were determined by Margaux's board of directors to be unjustifiable in light of current market conditions and metal prices, and no longer in the best interest of the Company's shareholders. As a result of the terminations, Margaux will forfeit the aggregate payments of $100,000 and 350,000 shares issued pursuant to the Jackpot option agreement, and the aggregate payments of $5,000 and 50,000 shares issued pursuant to the Old Timer option agreement.

Going forward, the Company will focus on gold exploration at targets identified on the Cassiar Gold Project and the Sheep Creek Gold District.

About Margaux Resources Ltd.

Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on gold exploration within British Columbia. The Company has two important assets, the Cassiar Gold Project and the Sheep Creek Gold Project. Both are orogenic gold projects.

