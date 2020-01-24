Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2020) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce that it has completed the design and development for consumer purchase of a new key product designed specifically for the global pet market, a projected $269B industry as reported by Global Market Insights Inc.

As pet owners are increasingly realizing that their pets are spending the majority of their time in their homes with the Wi-Fi router on, they are becoming increasingly conscious of their pets' health. Responding to strong consumer demand from pet owners seeking protection from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation for their pets, Aires has developed a new product that is specifically designed to protect pets from the negative effects of electromagnetic radiation. This entirely new product offering will be ready for sale in Q2 of 2020 starting with pet collar products which will be sold through the Aires website and on well established online pet marketplaces.

With the emergence of 5G technology and its associated negative effects, Aires has experienced accelerated demand for its products as consumers seek protection not only for themselves, but for their pets too.

"Aires is pleased to be offering consumers protection for their pets with its new pet specific products available for purchase on our global ecommerce platform in Q2 of 2020." said the Company's CEO, Dimitry Serov. "We are ready to deliver."

Lastly, in one particular recent scientific study by John Reif, of the Colorado State University's Department of Veterinary Medicine found that there is a direct relationship between exposure to EMF and development of lymphoma in dogs. He added that high-amounts of EMF increase the likelihood of a dog developing certain kinds of cancer.

For more information please visit: www.airestech.com

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires is an Ontario based technology company that is focused on the research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions to allow consumers to safely engage with electronic products of the 21st century. The Company is currently engaged in the business of production, distribution and sales of products intended to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic emissions, which is produced from electronic devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, tablets and electric cars to name a few. The Company has developed a technology that restructures and transforms electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. The Company's current principal products are the Aires Shield Pro, Aires Defender Pro and Aires Guardian.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51808