Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 24, 2020 (the "Form 8-K"), announcing that, on January 24, 2020:

the Corporation issued 44,000 shares of Series MM Preferred Stock (as defined below). Under the terms of the Series MM Preferred Stock, the ability of the Corporation to declare or pay dividends on, declare or make distributions with respect to, or repurchase, redeem or otherwise acquire for consideration, shares of its common stock or any preferred stock ranking on a parity with or junior to the Series MM Preferred Stock, will be subject to certain restrictions in the event that the Corporation fails to declare and pay full dividends (or declare and set aside a sum sufficient for payment thereof) on its Series MM Preferred Stock. The restrictions are set forth in the Certificate of Designations described below.

the Corporation filed a Certificate of Designations (the "Certificate of Designations") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to amend its Restated Certificate of Incorporation. The Certificate of Designations fixes the designations, preferences, limitations and relative rights of the Corporation's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series MM, $0.01 par value per share (the "Series MM Preferred Stock"). The Series MM Preferred Stock has a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share. The Certificate of Designations is attached to the Form 8-Kas Exhibit 3.1.

the Corporation sold 1,100,000 Depositary Shares (the "Depositary Shares"), each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of the Series MM Preferred Stock. The terms of the offering of the Depositary Shares are described in the Corporation's Prospectus dated June 29, 2018, constituting a part of the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-224523), as supplemented by a Prospectus Supplement dated January 21, 2020. Additional exhibits are filed with the Form 8-K in connection with the offering, issuance and sale of the Depositary Shares.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

