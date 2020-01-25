Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced the appointment of Lisa Embree as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Embree is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) with over 18 years of accounting, audit, and financial reporting experience. Since January 2011, Ms. Embree has been a consultant, providing financial reporting services to public companies in the software industry, both in the United States and Canada.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world's largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

