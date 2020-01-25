Having trouble sleeping? cbdMD has you covered

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2020 / Everyday we face a lot of stress and tension that it causes most of us to have a week or worse, a month of sleepless nights. All that tossing, turning, and staring at the ceiling almost every night can leave you feeling more tired and stressed the next day.

It's estimated that 70 million people in the U.S. suffer from some form of sleeplessness. If you're one of those who's caught in this vicious cycle of insomnia and sleeplessness, there's good news: cbdMd is here for you.

cbdMD presents a natural, non-habit-forming alternative. Working with the body's endocannabinoid system (ESC) - which helps to regulate vital, internal functions - CBD promotes recovery and overall wellness; that combined with the powerful benefits of melatonin, offers a solution for a restful night's sleep.

cbdMD provides the best in CBD oil products using exclusively 100% organic, USA-grown hemp to extract high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD. It continues to lead the industry with a variety of products and concentrations that they offer at affordable prices. Their current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD sleep aid, and CBD bath bombs.

CBD and melatonin, both natural ingredients, are used together in most CBD oils specifically meant as sleep aids. CBD regulates and balances the body's ECS, promoting overall health and well-being, while melatonin is added to help ease the time it takes to fall and stay asleep. CBD PM is also infused with Valerian Root, Passionflower Extract, Cascade Hops, Chamomile Flower, Coconut Oil, and Lemon Balm to further stimulate restful sleep.

Aside from cbdMD's sleep aid, people are also using it together with the CBD bath bombs that make you want to rethink bath time. It provides an all-new, refreshing way to revitalize and relax in the tub.

Whatever ways you want to relax, there's always a cbdMD product for you. For more information please email pr@cbdmd.com

