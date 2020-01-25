"OPPO Week" Smartphone Photography Workshop Tours UAE Universities, Offers Prizes for Best Shots

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global technology brand, OPPO, is taking its industry-leading smartphone photography expertise to students across the UAE, as part of its OPPO Week university tour to equip the country's youth with photography skills. The tour will visit eight universities, giving students the opportunity to learn more about capturing professional-level images with superb smartphone cameras - such as those offered by OPPO devices. Students have the chance to win prizes for their photographs, with one overall winner to be announced at the end of the tour in April.

The tour will visit Heriot-Watt University, Middlesex University, BITS Pilani Dubai, University of Wollongong Dubai, American University of Sharjah, Manipal University, SAE Institute, and Amity University Dubai.

Each leg of the tour will see OPPO spend a week at the university. Activities will include a workshop and photography competition on campus, with mobile photography techniques taught by a professional photography instructor. Students will then be able to use OPPO smartphones to take photos during OPPO Week. All photographs shared on social media will be entered into the OPPO Week photography competition, with one prize during each OPPO Week, plus an overall winner at the end of the tour.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: "OPPO believes in the power of youth and the spirit of creation - which, when combined, become an unstopped force of innovation. This is something that we aim to encourage through our latest OPPO Reno smartphone series, which provides young people with the means to experience their world in a new light, through groundbreaking photography capabilities. The OPPO Week tour is an opportunity for us to inspire students, to teach them how to get the most out of their mobile photography, and to encourage them to look at the world through a new lens - through the Reno smartphone series."

When OPPO launched its premium Reno2 series in Q4 2019, it encouraged users to see the world from completely new perspectives. Designed to further your vision, the OPPO Reno series uses innovative technology to elevate photography and mobile entertainment to all-new heights.

The Reno2 series' unique multi-perspective capabilities are enabled by its quad-camera setup, which includes super-stable video shooting on the go thanks to Ultra Steady Video feature, ultra-clear night shots even under a nearly-no-light condition in Ultra Dark Mode and 5x Hybrid Zoom allowing users to get much closer to a subject. The Reno2 series comes with a shark fin pop-up camera, which supports ultra-clear backlit shots and all-new AI Beauty Mode to deliver professional quality photos.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 10 R&D Institutes and centers around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

