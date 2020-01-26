HK NGO: The Chinese Government Makes Unprecedented Efforts to Fight Against the Novel Coronavirus

HONGKONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2020 / The outbreak of a new virus in Wuhan, China, has attracted worldwide attention. This novel coronavirus is a SARS-like virus. It was discovered from the case of Wuhan viral pneumonia in 2019 and named "2019-nCoV" by the World Health Organization on January 12, 2020. By midnight on January 26, 2020, nearly 2,000 people had been infected in China. According to media reports, the outbreak of Wuhan virus occurred in a closed seafood market, where wild animals were reportedly sold before.

It is reported that after the outbreak of the epidemic, the Chinese government imposed extremely strict blockade measures and adopted a series of strong measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic to the maximum extent. On January 23, the Chinese government suspended public transportation in Wuhan, a city with a population of 11 million. It is the first time in human history to suspend public transportation in a city of ten million people. The Chinese government's strong deployment capability has ensured the stability of the city. At the same time, the government has also opened up an Internet channel to solicit complaints of ineffective prevention and control. On the same day, the Chinese government announced that it would establish an independent infectious disease hospital in Wuhan called "Huoshenshan Hospital" to receive and treat patients infected with the virus. The hospital has a construction area of 25,000 square meters 1,000 beds. It is expected to be completed and put into use on February 2. In addition to Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan will build another Leishenshan Hospital nearby, with about 1500 additional beds. Leishenshan Hospital is expected to be completed and put into use within half a year. Similarly, it is also to be used for centralized treatment of pneumonia patients infected with novel coronavirus.

In addition, 30 provinces in China have launched the highest-level response to public health emergencies, suspending all public entertainment, gathering and other activities, and continuously guiding the public to prevent the novel coronavirus. Some provinces have suspended inter-provincial passenger transport to ensure that the spread of the virus is minimized. The Chinese government has deployed military medical resources to the seriously affected Wuhan area. China's National Health Commission also announced that six medical teams with a total of 1230 people had been called in to help Wuhan. In addition, Chinese enterprises and society also launched fund-raising activities. At present, the shortage of medical supplies in the core area of Wuhan in China has also been eased.

U.S. President Trump also acknowledged the Chinese government's efforts on Twitter on January 25, saying "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!" The United States, WHO and other countries and organizations have expressed their gratitude and recognition for China's prompt action to share information about the new virus around the world. Dr. Takehi Kassai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific of the World Health Organization, commented on China's disease prevention and control work in this way: "In the past 20 years, China has rapidly strengthened its ability to prevent and respond to public health incidents, and in recent incidents, it has done a rapid investigation of the causes and isolated patients, track close contacts, and close down the market involved, investigate and assess the environment."

Under the strong intervention of the Chinese government and a series of prevention and control measures, the spread of the new virus is expected to be controlled. In addition, on January 26, the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention held a work briefing in Beijing. A spokesman for the center said that research and development of a novel coronavirus vaccine had been started, the virus had been successfully isolated, and seed strains were being screened. Hopefully, this disaster will be brought under control as soon as possible.

