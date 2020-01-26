ILA International Launch Fund to Invest in Start-ups in the SEA Region

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2020 / ILA International, a Hong Kong based investment firm have recently announced the launch of a South East Asian fund. The fund comprises of $175 million USD which has been earmarked for investment in early stage start-up companies in a diverse range of industries including the pharmaceutical, technology and biotech sectors. In addition to the newly created fund, ILA International have also announced their plans to open offices to cater to the ever-growing South East Asian market, with locations in Singapore and Malaysia currently being considered.



ILA International currently have over $750 million under management with investments spread across a number of major exchanges and sectors. A large amount of their capital investments in the past were focused on the U.S and European markets. However, with the steady economic growth in East Asia over the last decade, the opportunity to get a strong foothold in the region was seen as a strategic move by the board to assist ILA International in becoming a leader in Asia and gain more market share in what they believe will be the next frontier in investment services.



"The Additional investment capital we have allocated, will allow us as a company to invest in exciting start-ups throughout the Asia Pacific Region, which will in turn generate even more positive returns for ILA International and our global client base," Said Li Zhang Chen, Chief Analyst for ILA International.



Founded in 2008, the international investment house have invested in an array of companies around the world, primarily in the U.S and Europe. ILA International aims to invest in a further 30 start-ups, with a focus on the Asia Pacific region allocating capital from their new fund.

ILA International has been providing asset management and stock brokerage services to clients on a global scale since 2008. Their team of industry experts is comprised of financial analysts, researchers and stock brokers who have between them over 200 years of collective experience in the financial services industry.



