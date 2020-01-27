Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859317 ISIN: JP3811000003 Ticker-Symbol: FJK 
Stuttgart
24.01.20
08:00 Uhr
3,420 Euro
-0,020
-0,58 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJIKURA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIKURA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,260
3,400
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIKURA
FUJIKURA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJIKURA LTD3,420-0,58 %