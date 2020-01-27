DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - Credit Rating 2020-01-27 / 07:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR") - *Credit Rating Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's announcement regarding their credit rating, published today. Pepkor is a subsidiary of the Company. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za [1]. Stellenbosch, 27 January 2020 2020-01-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 961165 End of News DGAP News Service 961165 2020-01-27 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed8ea1ca8b6b5fb27247e7e3e2d90907&application_id=961165&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

