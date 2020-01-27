Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XB9 ISIN: NL0011375019 Ticker-Symbol: SNH 
Tradegate
27.01.20
08:02  Uhr
0,053 Euro
+0,000
+0,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,053
0,054
07:53
0,053
0,054
08:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEPKOR
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED1,010+1,00 %
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV0,053+0,56 %