Crowe Global Reports Eight Years of Consecutive Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe Global (Crowe) reports an outstanding eight years of consecutive growth. The eighth largest audit, tax and advisory network in the world announced global revenues of US$4.4.bn in 2019, an increase of 3.5% (excluding Forex impact).

The results reinforce the network's continued strength in the global market. Standout regional performances came from Latin America which grew by 13%, Africa by 12%, North America by 8% and Europe by 6%. The results are bolstered by impressive country growth figures in India (28%), Canada (14%), the Netherlands (12%) and Indonesia (75%).

Continued client demand for global talent acquisition provided the network with new growth opportunities related to international mobility. Over the last twelve months, Crowe increased its tax advisory revenues by 10%, its technology solutions, and expanded its HR advisory practice into new territories. Audit revenues also grew, demonstrating Crowe's ability to respond to regulation changes and the evolving needs of clients.

David Mellor, Chief Executive Officer of Crowe Global, comments:

"I am very pleased that we have continued to achieve growth over the last twelve months. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rates and unstable economic conditions in several regions has resulted in a challenging global trading environment for many. At Crowe, we are focused on driving value for our clients, our people and our communities through collaboration, leadership and agility; it is these priorities that enable the network to navigate this uncertain landscape.

Alongside the financial achievements, I am especially pleased that our firms gained recognition with accolades such as Best Tax Provider (UK) at the Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards and Best Tax and Audit Provider (UAE) at the Global Banking and Finance Awards. In Latin America and in North America, Crowe was named as one of the best workplaces in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. These successes are testament to our 42,000 people who are committed to providing service excellence and helping our clients make smart decisions."

