Wego Partners With WebEngage to Power Their Mobile User Engagement

The partnership aims to enhance the mobile app user experience and engagement

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with WebEngage to leverage omnichannel marketing automation to enhance its mobile app's user engagement.

By partnering with WebEngage, Wego aims to deliver hyper-personalized, highly-contextual messages to their multi-million strong user base across channels like mobile push notifications, in-app messages & emails.

WebEngage's advanced features like the Journey Designer will give Wego's team the freedom to craft and execute sophisticated lifecycle marketing campaigns. Such communication campaigns interact with users throughout their buying journey and engage with them via highly relevant and contextual messages.

The WebEngage platform will grant Wego the capability to assimilate millions of data points in one place and get a unified view of their customers. Marketers can go on to create dynamic rolling segments based on the criteria of their choice, taking cues from data like user's online behavior, buying intent, and past purchases.

With this, Wego can execute one-to-one marketing with its users and maximize the derived value of their communication campaigns with intelligent marketing.

According to WebEngage CEO Avlesh Singh, "The power of hyper-personalized, highly-contextual engagement is unparalleled. Wego's success story is fuelled by the brand's intense focus on customer-centricity and delivering a unique, valuable experience to each user at scale. With the WebEngage platform, Wego has been able to serve up customized experiences to millions of users spread across different time-zones and create product evangelists by the dozen. We are excited to empower marquee names like Wego and help take their user engagement to greater heights still."

Commenting on this partnership, Salah Mustafa, Vice President, Digital Marketing, MENA, said: "WebEngage is an excellent tool to automate the company's journey and marketing efforts. Through its unique features and continuous developments, WebEngage helped us achieve higher levels of retention. We're delighted to have WebEngage as one of our long-lasting partners and look forward to more fruitful campaigns."

About WebEngage

WebEngage is a full-stack marketing automation and customer data platform for consumer businesses. It helps companies drive more revenue from their existing customers and anonymous users through highly contextual and personalized user engagement across channels email, mobile and web push notifications, in-app messages, SMS, web overlays, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Further, brands can create highly complex lifestyle marketing campaigns with a visual workflow builder called the Journey Designer. For more information, visit https://webengage.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airline, hotel, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Jakarta and Cairo.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082210/WebEngage_Logo.jpg