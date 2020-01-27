Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116CC ISIN: FR0011950641 Ticker-Symbol: PXH 
Frankfurt
27.01.20
11:30 Uhr
0,977 Euro
-0,004
-0,41 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIXIUM VISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIXIUM VISION SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIXIUM VISION
PIXIUM VISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIXIUM VISION SA0,977-0,41 %