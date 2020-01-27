On 13 January Pixium Vision announced the first implantation of the Prima system in the US, as part of its US feasibility trial in five patients with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration with geographic atrophy. The procedure was the first to use Pixium's new proprietary delivery system, designed to greatly improve the ease of implantation and result in a safer and less invasive procedure. The procedure was performed at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; more implantations are expected throughout the year at this site and at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

