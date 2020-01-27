Lothian Pension Fund, the Edinburgh-based local government pension scheme provider, has completed the implementation of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to help strengthen its investment processes and provide capacity for expansion of its third-party services. The investment team is using the multi-asset solution, with portfolio management as well as trade order and execution capabilities, to manage around £8.5bn of pension fund assets on behalf of over 85,000 scheme members.

"With an ambition to increase our internal investment capability and to eliminate the gap between us and the quality managers in the market, we're strengthening a number of areas of our team and partnering with Charles River gives us access to core technology which supports our operations and compliance arrangements," said Doug Heron, Chief Executive Officer of Lothian Pension Fund. "Charles River's solutions provide us with the data and trading capabilities which allow us to stay up-to-date with state-of-the-art trading capabilities and remain compliant with ever-changing regulations."

"As the pension market evolves, asset owners, such as Lothian, are seeking ways to optimise their investment strategies and better manage risk," said Gavin Lavelle, Managing Director EMEA, Charles River. "Our front-to-back solution provides investment managers and asset owners greater operational efficiencies, encourage new opportunities for collaboration between investment professionals and deliver a single, and enterprise-wide view of portfolios and exposures."

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office capabilities, Charles River's software technology forms the foundation of State Street AlphaSM

The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 975 employees in 11 regional offices. (statistics as of October 2019) www.crd.com

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $34.36 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.12 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2019 includes approximately $45 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About Lothian Pension Fund

Lothian Pension Fund (LPF) administers the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) in Edinburgh and the Lothians. It is a multi-employer scheme with more than 85,000 members and 90 employers and is the second largest LGPS fund in Scotland.

LPF is unique in Scotland in holding FCA-regulated status, which allows the team to manage a large share of assets internally and to provide advisory services to third parties. For more information visit www.lpf.org.uk

2020 State Street Corporation All Rights Reserved

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln St, Boston MA 02111

2920549.1.1.GBL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005172/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Helen Traverso, +44 (0) 7747 174620 helentraverso@crd.com