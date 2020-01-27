NBA YoungBoy Performing Live in Orlando Florida on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020

NBA YoungBoy and Another Special Guest Will Perform as Part of the Men's Closet Anniversary Concert

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / The founders of Men's Closet are pleased to announce that NBA YoungBoy is performing live in Orlando, Florida as part of their Men's Closet Anniversary Party celebration.

To learn more about the concert and the exciting live performance by NBA YoungBoy and another special guest, as well as to purchase online tickets, please visit http://youngboyorlando.eventbrite.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, the concert will begin at 9 p.m. and will be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds at 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando. General admission tickets for the Easter Sunday performance are $40, express tickets are $60 and all access passes are $125; the central Florida event is powered by Men's Closet, HamBoyz and YeaImMeloEvents.

The concert is open to those 18 years of age and up; physical tickets are also available at Men's Closet, Unltd Street Wear in Sanford; Diverse Fashions in Titusville, and Legend in Daytona.

The annual Men's Closet Anniversary Party promises to be bigger and better than ever, the spokesperson noted, with plenty of concert goers eager to come see the popular and talented rapper, singer and songwriter perform in person.

As Wikipedia notes, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who is known professionally as NBA YoungBoy, released eight independent mixtapes locally and online between 2015 and 2017. In late 2017, he was signed to Atlantic Records, who distributed two additional mixtapes before releasing his highest charting solo single "Outside Today" in January, 2018. The song peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"On October 10, 2019, YoungBoy released his mixtape AI YoungBoy 2, marking his first full length project since 2018's Realer," the article on Wikipedia noted, adding that the mixtape is a sequel to his 2017 breakout AI Youngboy and features 18 songs, including the previously released song "Slime Mentality".

"YoungBoy was able to get his first number one album on the Billboard 200 because the album had accumulated 144.7 million on-demand audio streams during its first week, becoming one of the top ten biggest streaming debuts of 2019."

About Men's Closet:

Men's Closet is Orlando's number one men's footwear and clothing store. They carry the most exclusive brands in footwear and clothing including Nike, Jordan, Billionaire Boys Club, MCM, Roc Nation, and many more. For more information, please visit http://mensclosetclothing.com.

Men's Closet

5510 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 102

Orlando, FL 32808

Contact:

Cory Fisher / Men's Closet

web@mensclosetclothing.com

4075784878

