Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of second interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020, of 6.40 pence per ordinary share (2019: 6.25p). The dividend is payable on 28 February 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 February 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 February 2020.

The first interim dividend of 6.40 pence per share was paid on 29 November 2019 to shareholders on the Company's register on 15 November 2019 (ex-dividend date being 14 November 2019).

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

27 January 2020