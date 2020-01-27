Business Reporter: How Advanced Board Management Software Can Change Your Life

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 With the right intelligent technology, your work never has to be restricted by distance, says Apla

Who said you can't be in two places at once? Well now you can. Blockchain technology provider Apla demonstrates in its video exactly how a businessperson's life can be greatly improved by board management software.

Apla's pioneering X-Reg technology lets you have meetings in Rome when you're staying in Paris. But what else can can you achieve?

You can use the platform to participate in meetings without physically being there

You can access, share and even sign documents from anywhere in the world

You only need one account and one application to access a range of businesses

X-Reg lets you easily and conveniently co-ordinate your work across the globe and ensure your voice is heard in meetings, regardless of whether you are present in person or not.

And if data security implications come to mind, fear not. The blockchain technology used enables transparency and tamper-proof records, which are vital when handling confidential information.

The benefits of Apla's X-Reg software are expansive. Since there are fewer flights to take and less paper to print, as the information and documents are all online, the platform is both practical and sustainable.

As one impressed user says, "Apla helps me live a better life and do a better job", so what are you waiting for? Get on board with board-management software and you'll never look back.

To learn more about how advanced board-management software can change your life, watch the full video here.

