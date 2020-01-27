Egdon Resources started the year with two important developments. The first was the announcement of the positive result of Egdon's appeal against the refusal of planning consent at the Wressle oil field, which will allow the company to proceed with project development. The second was the farm-in agreement for the P1929 and P2304 licences with Shell. In November 2019, Egdon announced it had signed an exclusivity agreement for the licences, which contain the Resolution and Endeavour gas discoveries. The farm-down to Shell will allow Egdon to retain a 30% working interest in the licences and proceed with a 3D seismic survey planned for 2020. Our updated RENAV increases from 10.8p/share to 13.2p/share as we had previously assumed that Egdon would only retain a 15% working interest in the project.

