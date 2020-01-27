Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
27.01.20
09:12 Uhr
0,722 Euro
-0,058
-7,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TARGOVAX
TARGOVAX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TARGOVAX ASA0,722-7,44 %