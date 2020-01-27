Together with the positive Phase I/II mesothelioma trial, Targovax has introduced a preliminary design for its next trial. The new study will explore ONCOS-102 in triple combination with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) and standard chemotherapy. Although plans for the next study are still at a preliminary stage, there is potential for it to become a pivotal programme due to a high unmet need in mesothelioma. The private placement completed on the back of the trial results provides confidence that preparations for advanced ONCOS-102 development in mesothelioma will continue at a strong pace. Consequently, we increase the probability of success and our updated valuation is NOK1.5bn or NOK19.9/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...