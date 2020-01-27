Chief Chicago Limo Service Embraces State of the Art Online Booking Tool

Thanks to the User-Friendly Online Booking Tool, it is Easier than Ever for People to Book a Limousine Service with Chief Chicago Limo

ARLINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / The founders of Chief Chicago Limo, a Chicago limo service that offers a wide range of specialized limo services in the Chicago metropolitan area, are pleased to announce that they are now offering a convenient online booking tool.

To learn more about the company and their Chicago airport limo services as well as the other types of trips that are available, please check out https://www.chiefchicagolimo.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Chief Chicago Limo understand that people like the convenience of online booking services. Instead of calling in to book a limo ride to the airport or other service, many riders prefer to do this from their smartphone or tablet.

This knowledge inspired the founders of the bespoke limousine service to create and launch the innovative and state of the art online booking tool that makes it incredibly easy and fast to arrange for a limousine service. People may choose from a "point to point" service, which is ideal for a pickup from an airport to the rider's home, as well as an "hourly/as directed" service, which is when a rider requires the limo to be available for a period of time.

Using the online booking tool is simple and stress-free; after creating an account, limo bookers simply need to select the service type they wish to order, as well as the date and time, address, the number of passengers and other pertinent information.

"We provide a reliable limo service to O'Hare and Midway airports and luxury black car service to all major airports in the Chicago area," the spokesperson noted, adding that Chief Chicago Limo also offers a convenient corporate limo service.

"When your company utilizes our executive limousine service, you will be confident that your car will not only arrive on time but early. You will be greeted by a professionally trained and polite driver whose aim is to ensure a comfortable, safe ride."

About Chief Chicago Limo:

Chief Chicago Limo offers a wide range of specialized services in Chicago, IL and the suburbs, catering to almost any occasion. Limos for city transportation, hourly service, weddings, grads, homecoming, music events, conferences, casino tours and airport transfers are some of the many services they offer. For more information, please visit https://www.chiefchicagolimo.com/.

Contact:

Kaloyan Pechevski

Bookings@chiefchicago.com

8474544183

SOURCE: Chief Chicago Limo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574124/Chief-Chicago-Limo-Service-Embraces-State-of-the-Art-Online-Booking-Tool