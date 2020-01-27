The "UK Data Centre Trends Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 9th edition of the UK Data Centre Trends Report analyses the key trends impacting the UK Data Centre market, including Data Centre space, power, pricing and customer trends. It provides a unique analysis of market sizing and the key customer trends impacting the UK market using a survey.

The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the UK Data Centre market, which is the largest Data Centre market in Europe.

Research has identified the key developments of new-build facilities, financial results, and trends impacting the UK Data Centre Market.

The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the researcher summarises the overall Data Centre trends taking place in the UK market over the last six month period.

Coverage

The research is based on a survey of over Data Centre providers in the UK market, with over 200 facilities.

The report concludes:

The UK Data Centre market remains the largest in Europe with one third more space than Germany (the second-largest market).

There is a continued growth in the UK Data centre space and Power market though growth in percentage terms is lower than in some of the other markets in Europe.

The most recent growth in DC capacity has come from the established players

The Inner London M25 and Slough Data Centre city clusters together account for 45% of all UK space

Growth for new Data Centre city clusters remains a challenge, with a development focus on the established London Slough areas

Pipeline prospects for future growth remain a concern, although the e-shelter/NTT Virtus developments are due to launch in London and Slough during 2020, there is a slowdown in other new Data Centre developments in part due to Brexit uncertainty.

The London Data Centre cluster is now the 4th largest in Europe and has fallen behind the Frankfurt, Amsterdam Paris city clusters based on Data Centre space as of the end of 2019

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Introduction

Section 2: Methodology

Section 3: UK Data Centre Pricing discounts and supplementary changes available

Section 4: UK Data Centre Pricing for Power

Section 5: UK Data Centre Market Sizing

Section 6: UK Data Centre Capacity (m2)

Section 7: UK Data Centre Total Customer Power (MW)

Section 8: UK Data Centre clusters

Section 9: New UK Data Centre developments

Section 10: Financial Data Centre Results Developments

Section 11: UK Data Centre Customer segments

Section 12: UK Data Centre customer Trends

Section 13: UK Data Centre Pricing Trends

Section 14: Conclusion Overall UK Data Centre Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zw9q6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005291/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900