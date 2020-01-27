The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 30 January 2020. ISIN DK0061271186 ------------------------------------------------- Name Sydinvest HøjrenteLande ESG Udb A ------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 187905 ------------------------------------------------- Short name SYVHESGUA ------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753693