CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Reach in Texas with the Opening of a New Store in Houston

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the worldwide leader in mobile device repair, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Houston, TX. The CPR Cell Phone Repair network congratulates store owner Taha Shaikh.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Houston Galleria, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/houston-galleria-tx.

"Taha Shaikh brings an extensive set of skills and experience to the CPR network. With his background in the electronics industry, we are confident that Taha and his team will provide the Houston community with exceptional customer service. We are excited to welcome Taha to the CPR team," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

As the fourth-largest city in the United States, Houston attracts visitors and residents from all over the world. The city hosts various events to reflect its diverse culture, like the Houston International Festival, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Bayou City Arts Festival, and more. Houston is a sports hub as it's home to sports teams of every major professional league, except the NHL. The Houston Museum District is one of the city's most significant attractions, with over four million visitors annually. CPR Cell Phone Repair Houston Galleria is conveniently located along Westheimer Road in a busy part of the city.

"My team and I are ecstatic to be a part of the CPR Cell Phone Repair network," said Taha Shaikh of his new journey. "My time with T-Mobile Corporate prepared me with the necessary skills to provide residents of Houston with top-of-the-line mobile device repair."

Taha Shaikh has lived in Houston with his spouse and child for 12 years. When he's not working in the store, Taha enjoys soccer and basketball. The CPR Houston Galleria team provides the community with a variety of services, ranging from screen repairs to water damage repairs, as well as free repair estimates and device financing. Learn more about the services Taha and his team offer by contacting them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Houston Galleria is located at:

5727 Westheimer Rd

Suite I

Houston, TX 77057

Please contact the store at 832-838-8355 or via email: repairs@cpr-houstongalleria.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/houston-galleria-tx

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, FLA. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates in over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

