The "Personal Impact and Gravitas" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As a leader you are 'on' all the time, whether on stage or in a one to one, your stakeholders are taking something from every interaction.
This Masterclass deliberately focuses on visual and verbal signals so that you can take control and deliver as an authentic, impactful leader.
Course Time: 08:45 16:45
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, One to one communication
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Facilitation of groups
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Presenting from stage
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Calls to action
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqncvq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005298/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900