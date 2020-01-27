The "Personal Impact and Gravitas" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a leader you are 'on' all the time, whether on stage or in a one to one, your stakeholders are taking something from every interaction.

This Masterclass deliberately focuses on visual and verbal signals so that you can take control and deliver as an authentic, impactful leader.

Course Time: 08:45 16:45

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, One to one communication

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Facilitation of groups

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Presenting from stage

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Calls to action

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

