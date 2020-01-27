The "One Day MBA" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A full-day masterclass that introduces delegates to the key concepts and tools covered in a full MBA. Utilising practical exercises and case studies to bring the concepts to life, the day covers four key areas:

Strategy;

Finance Value Systems;

Marketing;

People Leadership

Course Time: 08:45 16:45

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Strategy

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Finance

12:30 Lunch Break

13:15 Part 3, Marketing

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Leadership and change

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

