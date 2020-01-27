DalCor Pharmaceuticals: DalCor announces dal-GenE trial to continue as planned following interim futility analysis

LONDON and MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DalCor Pharmaceuticals today announced that following the results of the interim futility analysis of the dalcetrapib dal-GenE Phase 3 trial, DalCor will continue the dal-GenE trial as recommended by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).



"We are pleased to have achieved this important milestone and we remain optimistic while waiting for the final results of dal-GenE, expected in Q1 2021, to determine the potential benefits to patients," said Dr. Fouzia Laghrissi Thode, CEO of DalCor.

dal-GenE is the first cardiovascular precision medicine outcomes trial designed to evaluate the efficacy of dalcetrapib in 6,149 ACS patients carrying the ADCY9 AA genotype.

"Since the previous dalcetrapib trial was stopped in 2012 for lack of efficacy at this milestone, we are encouraged by the DSMB recommendation and remain confident in our discovery that patients with ADCY9 AA genotype could benefit from dalcetrapib treatment," said Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, Director of the Research Center at the Montreal Heart Institute, Professor of Medicine at the University of Montreal, and dal-GenE principal investigator.

DalCor would like to thank all the patients, investigators, and study sites for their continued participation in the dal-GenE study.

About DalCor

DalCor is pioneering precision medicine for patients with cardiovascular disease. By combining genetic and clinical insights, the company's first development program, dalcetrapib, is intended to reduce cardiovascular events and deliver superior cardiovascular outcome in a specific genetic subset of patients.

DalCor holds the worldwide exclusive license for dalcetrapib, together with rights to the genetic marker for use with dalcetrapib. The dal-GenE data is expected in 2021. For more information, visit www.dalcorpharma.com .

