ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Unveils Favorable Results from a Broad U.S. Consumer Research Study, Including Strong Purchase Intent

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V:BABY)(OTCQB:BABYF) ("Else Nutrition", "Else" or the "Company"), a developer of a real alternative to dairy-based infant nutrition, is pleased to announce the following updates to shareholders.

Key Highlights

A U.S. Market Research Study of 1,858 statistically significant potential customers shows very favorable results

82% of respondents indicating a favorable view of the Else product concept

Over 60% Purchase Intent of Else baby formula products.

Else Nutrition concluded a comprehensive U.S. customer study, conducted by Wizer, a leading market research provider. The study assessed the perceptions, needs and behavior of parents/caregivers regarding their children's nutrition, and their response to Else Nutrition product concept. The web-based survey of over 1,858 prospective customers (who are the primary decision makers regarding household grocery purchases) spanned 13 major U.S. metropolitan areas, including NYC, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, and Portland OR. All surveyed have a child between the ages of 3 months to 3 years of age.

The key findings showed that:

Over 82% (Top 2 boxes) of respondents react favorably to the Else brand concept.

Over 60% (Top 2 boxes) of respondents indicated positive Purchase Intent for Else's baby formula products.

Both metrics show significant favorability compared to benchmarks for consumer goods products.

Additionally, the study confirmed that 40% of current U.S. infant nutrition consumers buy a specialty formulation (i.e. medical/prescribed milk formula, soy-based formula, or sensitive milk formula) for their children. Else Nutrition's baby formula is the only non-dairy non-soy veritable alternative for this massive, US$2 billion U.S. specialty formula market.1

"These findings are very encouraging as we introduce our product to the U.S. market this year. Additionally, these data points truly signal a shift in the market toward healthy, plant-based, clean label products for babies and children," stated Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

"It's clear that there's a real need for an alternative. We've now validated and have resounding, statistical confirmation from American parents and caregivers that they want these products now. Specifically, we have learned that a nutritious, plant-based and healthy alternative can fill a real gap in the current market, and touch the lives of modern families," she added.

1 Euromonitor International, September 2018, Baby Food in the US

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition is a mission-driven company focused on revolutionizing infant and toddler nutrition through its 100% plant-based and non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula. Winner of the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Else's innovative toddler formula will be launching in the United States in 2020. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com.

About Wizer

Wizer provides the technology framework for consumer-centric organizations. The company integrates consumer intelligence into both tactical and strategic product and marketing decision-making at scale. Wizer's unique technology is easily tailored. The company provides a complete solution for preparing, analyzing and visualizing consumer data. For more information about Wizer, visit: getwizer.com.

