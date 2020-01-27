Altus Strategies PLC: Altus Closes Second Tranche of C$4.1M / £2.4M Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that it has closed the second and final tranche ("Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement ("Placement"), as previously announced on 20 December 2019. The Second Tranche comprised 14,000,000 new Ordinary Shares ("Ordinary Shares") from a total offering of 46,328,802 Ordinary Shares at an issue price of C$0.09 / £0.052 per share. The gross proceeds of the Placement were C$4,169,592 / £2,409,098 (before expenses), with the Second Tranche representing C$1,260,000 / £728,000 (before expenses).

Steve Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to close the Second Tranche of the Placement. Since we announced the Placement, Altus has called a general meeting of its shareholders on 18 February 2020 to approve the strategic investment in Altus by La Mancha of C$11.2 million / £6.5 million at C$0.09 per share. Taking the Placement and the La Mancha investment together, Altus is positioned for a transformative 2020. We are looking forward to accelerating our project and royalty generation activities, as well as securing further value accretive opportunities."

Details of the Second Tranche

The Second Tranche of 14,000,000 Ordinary Shares were issued to Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft ("Delphi") of Heidelberg Germany and amount to C$1,260,000 / £728,000 (before expenses). Altus understands that Delphi now owns 35,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 15.47% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Details of the Placement

The Placement is conditional on the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on the AIM market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange. Application has been made for 14,000,000 new Ordinary Shares to begin trading on AIM and it is expected that admission and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on, or around, 29 January 2020. No finder fees or other commissions were paid in respect of the Placement. The Placement comprises 46,328,802 Ordinary Shares which, including the Second Tranche, represents approximately 20.48% of the Company's issued share capital.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Second Tranche, there are a total of 226,228,461 issued Ordinary Shares, none of which are held in treasury. Shareholders should use that number as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 E: info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker) Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Blytheweigh (Financial PR) Tim Blythe / Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

