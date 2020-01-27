Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Continuation Vote

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Continuation Vote

The Board of Invesco Income Growth Trust (the "Company") announces that it has determined to put a Continuation Vote to shareholders at the time of the forthcoming AGM to be held in September 2020.

The Directors believe that shareholders wish the Company to continue but, in view of the persistently wide discount level, the Board has determined that it is appropriate to give the shareholders the opportunity to confirm their support for the Company's continuation. This will allow the Company to move forward with confidence in delivering the Company's Investment Objectives for the benefit of all shareholders. The Directors intend to vote their shares in favour of the continuation and will be recommending to other shareholders to do likewise.

The Board has reached this determination after careful consideration with its financial advisor and having taken into account shareholder views. The Board wishes to affirm its continued faith in Invesco's management of the Company and hopes that the discount will continue to narrow from recent highs on the back of the current improved investment performance and greater interest by investors in the UK stockmarket, together with any other actions the Board may decide to take.

27 January 2020

