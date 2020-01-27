'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda 27-Jan-2020 / 13:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 27 January 2020. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 31 January 2020. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 1. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 2. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 3. On making amendments to the Regulations on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 4. On nominating the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 42746 EQS News ID: 961359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

