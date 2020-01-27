Today's 2019 business and trading update highlights a landmark year for Shield Therapeutics. Feraccru/Accrufer (oral ferric maltol) is making inroads in Europe, with sales volumes growing 67% through commercialisation partner, Norgine. Importantly, the AEGIS head-to-head study proved Feraccru/Accrufer to be non-inferior to IV iron therapy, a strong marketing tool for an oral treatment. In July 2019, the FDA approved the product for the treatment of iron deficiency in patients with any underlying cause - the broadest possible label. Momentum has continued into 2020 with an out-licensing deal with China-based Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical (ASK Pharm) that covers China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The next key inflection point is a US partnering deal, which we assume will occur in the next 12 months. We value Shield at £345m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...