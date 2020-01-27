The country saw the addition of 3.975 GW of new solar installations last year. Most of this capacity comes from solar projects selected by the Spanish government in the renewable energy auction held in July 2017.Spain had installed 8.7 GW of cumulative solar PV by the end of last year, according to the latest statistics of the country's grid operator, Red Eléctrica de España (REE). In 2019, newly installed capacity for all renewable energies was approximately 6.46 GW. Of this total, 5.7 GW comes from wind and solar power projects selected in the two renewable energy auctions held by the Spanish ...

