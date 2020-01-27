Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2020) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 45,613,167 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 68.36% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, as at the record date for the Meeting. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, dated January 13, 2020, were unanimously approved by the votes cast at the Meeting.

Shareholders re-appointed Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The number of directors of the Company has remained at six and management's nominees for election as director, Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Shabira Rajan, Hamish Sutherland, Peter Haukedal, and Robert Coltura, were all elected as directors of the Company.

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Coltura join the Board of Directors of Asterion. Collectively, the boards diverse experience and backgrounds will be a valuable asset as the Company advances into the next phase of its development."

Robert Coltura

Mr. Coltura is a businessman and is the President and principal shareholder of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting and corporate finance services to public and private companies. Mr. Coltura is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiorentina Minerals Inc., the President of Coltura Financial Corp and Coltura Properties, which has commercial properties and hotels in North America. With over 20 years of experience in the public sector, as a director and officer, and in successful business development, he works with companies to strengthen their positions within their industry.

About Asterion

Asterion Cannabis Inc. is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Asterion (Australia) Pty Ltd. With its cultivation to market strategy, the company's focus is leading and advancing cannabis agriculture, producing the highest quality, lowest cost, genetically uniform cannabis strains and cannabinoid products. The Australian government formally recognizes the company with a Major Project Status and the company has been granted a medicinal cannabis license, a cannabis research license, and a manufacture license from the Australian Office of Drug Control.

Led by a highly experienced team with over 200 years of combined successful track records spanning - North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Management experience with large scale projects includes medicinal cannabis, renewable energy, and capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chief Executive Officer

